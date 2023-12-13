Kenya: Tourism Board Eyes African American Travellers

13 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is looking to attract African Americans seeking to explore the country and continent.

KTB acting CEO John Chirchir said that the board is tailoring its approach to meet the desires of this demographic, who seek immersive cultural encounters, adventure, and engagement with conservation initiatives.

Chirchir highlighted Kenya's appeal as a destination that offers a unique blend of cultural richness and biodiversity.

He also emphasised the integral connection between conservation efforts and the preservation of cultural heritage, emphasising their joint role in sustaining these invaluable aspects.

''The African American segment holds significant importance for Kenya, representing approximately 13% of the US population which is the third best performing tourism market for Kenya,'' Chirchir said.

''Our goal is to capture their interest, encouraging them to establish not only a connection with their African heritage but also with Kenya's prominent role in global conservation efforts,'' he added.

The CEO spoke as a group of travel advisors and influencers finalised a familiarisation tour in the country, courtesy of the Board.

The team visited tourist attractions in Nairobi, the Maasai Mara, and the Kenyan coast with the aim of imparting destination knowledge as well as giving marketing insights.

The figures visiting Kenya, including American-Nigerian actor Gbenga Akinnagbe, music mogul and wellness advocate Angelique Miles, television personality Bevy Smith, and Global Communications Executive Iesha Reed, among others, are participating in a one-week familiarisation trip.

Chirchir stressed the importance of leveraging personalities to reshape perceptions about Kenya and Africa, countering stereotypes perpetuated by foreign media.

''These influencers offer a unique opportunity to present a much richer, diverse image of our great country,'' he stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.