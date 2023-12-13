Kenya: Tourism Board Eyes African American Travellers

Nairobi — The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is looking to attract African Americans seeking to explore the country and continent.

KTB acting CEO John Chirchir said that the board is tailoring its approach to meet the desires of this demographic, who seek immersive cultural encounters, adventure, and engagement with conservation initiatives.

Chirchir highlighted Kenya's appeal as a destination that offers a unique blend of cultural richness and biodiversity.

He also emphasised the integral connection between conservation efforts and the preservation of cultural heritage, emphasising their joint role in sustaining these invaluable aspects.

''The African American segment holds significant importance for Kenya, representing approximately 13% of the US population which is the third best performing tourism market for Kenya,'' Chirchir said.

''Our goal is to capture their interest, encouraging them to establish not only a connection with their African heritage but also with Kenya's prominent role in global conservation efforts,'' he added.

The CEO spoke as a group of travel advisors and influencers finalised a familiarisation tour in the country, courtesy of the Board.

The team visited tourist attractions in Nairobi, the Maasai Mara, and the Kenyan coast with the aim of imparting destination knowledge as well as giving marketing insights.

The figures visiting Kenya, including American-Nigerian actor Gbenga Akinnagbe, music mogul and wellness advocate Angelique Miles, television personality Bevy Smith, and Global Communications Executive Iesha Reed, among others, are participating in a one-week familiarisation trip.

Chirchir stressed the importance of leveraging personalities to reshape perceptions about Kenya and Africa, countering stereotypes perpetuated by foreign media.

''These influencers offer a unique opportunity to present a much richer, diverse image of our great country,'' he stated.