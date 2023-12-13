South Africa: Cranes Added At Transnet's Cape Town Container Terminal to Boost Productivity

Transnet's Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT) has received a delivery of seven pre-used rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs).

The acquisition of the RTGs is part of the State-owned entity's turnaround plan, whose key priorities include equipment availability, in order to support operational efficiencies.

Western Cape Terminals Managing Executive, Andiswa Dlanga, said: ''The acquisition of additional RTGs in our terminal will go a long way in offering a reliable service to our customers, a much-needed boost for the growth of the Western Cape and South Africa's economy.

''As a business, we are committed to deliver on our promise to customers and industry, thus equipment availability and reliability are at the core of what we do. These additional machines will enable us to improve operational performance and turn-around vessels on time''.

In a statement, Transnet Port Terminals [TPT] explained that the new cranes will bring the number of TRGs operating at the CTCT to 27 - a timely boost as ahead of the peak of the deciduous season which is the terminal's busiest time.

''Out of the 20 RTGs, seven of them were recently fitted with new engines and three with generators. CTCT is currently completing maintenance repairs on two additional RTGs, which will bring the total number to 29. Over the next few days, the engineering team will spend time commissioning all the seven RTGs to ensure readiness before they are officially handed over to operations. Concurrently, the operations team will roll out training to operators who will be working on the additional RTG machines.

''The acquisition of RTGs is a display of TPT's commitment to the industry and stakeholders as more reliable equipment directly leads to improved productivity while also ensuring seamless vessel movement within the port,'' the statement read.