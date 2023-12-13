Kenya: Tanzania Hails 'Solid' Ties With Kenya in Jamhuri Day Message

Nairobi — Hussein Mwinyi, President of Tanzania's semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar has hailed relations between Kenya and Tanzania, terming the ties as rock solid.

Mwinyi who represented President Samia Suluhu at Independence Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens termed Kenya's contribution to Tanzania's economy as valuable given the significant contribution to its Foreign Direct Investment.

''Kenya ranks as one of the top ten investment countries in Tanzania's economy. This underlines Kenya's significance as a partner in our pursuit for prosperity and transformation,'' he said on Tuesday.

Mwinyi added that Arusha and Nairobi will continue to work hand in hand for the mutual benefit of both countries.

On her part, Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde hailed Kenya's partnership committing efforts to further existing ties.

''60 years is indeed a milestone. I have been a witness of the great progress that Kenya has made since its independence. I would like to wish you success and prosperity and happiness to the people of Kenya-which is an extra ordinary host for whoever comes to this country,'' she said.

Other countries represented at the celebrations by high-level delegations included Uganda and Burundi.