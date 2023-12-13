Kenya: Tanzania Hails 'Solid' Ties With Kenya in Jamhuri Day Message

12 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Hussein Mwinyi, President of Tanzania's semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar has hailed relations between Kenya and Tanzania, terming the ties as rock solid.

Mwinyi who represented President Samia Suluhu at Independence Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens termed Kenya's contribution to Tanzania's economy as valuable given the significant contribution to its Foreign Direct Investment.

''Kenya ranks as one of the top ten investment countries in Tanzania's economy. This underlines Kenya's significance as a partner in our pursuit for prosperity and transformation,'' he said on Tuesday.

Mwinyi added that Arusha and Nairobi will continue to work hand in hand for the mutual benefit of both countries.

On her part, Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde hailed Kenya's partnership committing efforts to further existing ties.

''60 years is indeed a milestone. I have been a witness of the great progress that Kenya has made since its independence. I would like to wish you success and prosperity and happiness to the people of Kenya-which is an extra ordinary host for whoever comes to this country,'' she said.

Other countries represented at the celebrations by high-level delegations included Uganda and Burundi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.