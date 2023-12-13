Mauritius: Mes Director Announces Primary School Achievement Certificate 2023 Results

The pass rate for the Primary School Achievement Certificate (PSAC) examinations for the year 2023 for the Republic of Mauritius stood at 77.47%. Among the 15,054 students who sat for the examinations, girls have recorded a pass rate of 81,40%, against 73,48% for boys.

The Director of the Mauritius Examinations Syndicate (MES), Mrs Brenda Thanacoody Soborun, made this announcement, today, at the Headquarters of the MES in Réduit.

She expressed satisfaction regarding the overall performance of candidates and highlighted that satisfactory performance was recorded in subjects such as English, French, and Science. However, she encouraged students to put in more efforts for Mathematics, especially for the application of concepts.

Mrs Thanacoody Soborun underlined that the success rate is as follows: 77,34% for Mauritius; 79,77% for Rodrigues; and 57,14% for Agalega. She nonetheless conceded that the overall success rate has dropped by 3% in 2023 (77,47%) as compared to 2021-2022 (80.63%).

Furthermore, the MES Director informed that, as far as students of Grade 5 are concerned, 2,892 of them sat for the PSAC Grade 6 in 2023. Some 2,602 (90,11%) of them have obtained the PSAC, equivalent to the National Qualifications Framework Level 1.

Speaking about the performance in ZEP schools, she underlined that the success rate stands at 42,27%. Some of the best performances come from students of Sainte Thérèse de L'enfant Jesus RCA in Rodrigues (97,30%), Candos Government School (75%), Reverand Henri Espitalier noel Government School (73,33%) and Pointe aux Piments Government School (71,43%).

In addition, Mrs Thanacoody Soborun underscored that the Kreol Rodrige has been evaluated for the first time at PSAC level, with the enlistment of 260 students. The success rate for the subject stands at 97,31%, she added.

She moreover reassured that the MES will continue to implement initiatives to support students to ensure inclusive education. Professional development programmes will be also organised by the MES to help teachers to better prepare students for future educational challenges, she stated.