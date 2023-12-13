Rwanda: PM Ngirente Tips New Military Prosecutors on Discipline, Timely Justice

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente has urged newly appointed prosecutors to be disciplined in the discharge of their duties and expedite case proceedings for timely justice delivery.

He made the statement on Tuesday, December 12, while presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of four new military prosecutors appointed by the cabinet on July 13.

The new military prosecutors, are Lieutenant Colonel Jean Bosco Kamirindi, Lieutenant Colonel Jean Paul Mubiligi Rwamfizi, Captain Gaspard Ndayambaje, and Captain Jacques Kwizera.

Ngirente emphasized that their responsibilities are both straightforward and complicated. However, he expressed confidence in their ability to fulfil their duties, highlighting the trust vested in military personnel.

''In executing your duties effectively, discipline is principal. Collaborating with other security organs and justice sector institutions is crucial to prevent crimes and safeguard our nation's sovereignty,'' he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of maintaining Rwanda's military reputation and that of the justice sector, urging the new prosecutors to avoid corruption and any actions that may damage the country's hard-earned reputation.

Additionally, he urged them to speed up cases, especially those linked to preserving the country's sovereignty among others.

Speaking on behalf of the prosecutors, Kamirindi underlined the placement of their new responsibilities with their existing roles in the justice sector.

''Timely and fair justice delivery is our aim, and it aligns with the values we hold, such as avoiding corruption and upholding the country's and justice sector's reputation,'' he said.

Kamirindi also highlighted their uniqueness, emphasizing the application of law alongside their military background as contributing to executing their new responsibilities of being prosecutors effectively.