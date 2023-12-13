Africa: Multilateralism in Its Current Form Has Not Served Africa Sufficiently, FM Says in Geneva Lecture

Tunis/Tunisia — Multilateralism in its current form has not served the African continent sufficiently, said Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, in a lecture he delivered on Tuesday at the Geneva Graduate Institute on "Global Issues and Perspectives: New multilateralism - the Role of the African continent".

He stressed the need to review and restructure global governance.

Nabil Ammar underlined the importance of reviewing and restructuring global governance, taking into account the specificities and needs of developing countries and finding lasting solutions to all the problems they face, including the development deficit, excessive debt, brain drain and climate change.

He explained that with the emergence of countries with strong political and economic capacities, Africa can better position itself in the global system with its advantages, thanks to its youth, the diversity of its natural resources and its leadership, according to a statement from the ministry.

Turning to the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Foreign Minister reviewed the great opportunities it represents for the continent and the African peoples as a catalyst for sustainable development. He highlighted a number of structural and organisational challenges that need to be addressed and integrated into regional thinking.

With regard to irregular migration, Nabil Ammar said that Tunisia was convinced that, if organised, migration would become a source of wealth and development for both host countries and migrants themselves. He recalled the approach advocated by Tunisia, based on universality and inclusiveness.

He stressed that Tunisia is fulfilling its commitments in the field of maritime rescue, combating smuggling networks and protecting the rights and dignity of migrants, while continuing to take the necessary and legitimate measures to protect its land and sea borders.

During his interaction with the students of the Institute, the Minister spoke about many current issues related to global, regional and national challenges, calling on them to always think freely and critically and to stay away from all forms of propaganda.

Nabil Ammar delivered the lecture at the invitation of the Geneva Graduate Institute, according to the same statement.