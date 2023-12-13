Tanzania: Women Cricket National Team Play Zimbabwe Today

KAMPALA, UGANDA: THE National Women's Cricket Team will play against Zimbabwe in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Africa Qualifier Group A match at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Uganda today.

Tanzania will seek to seal their third consecutive win after winning its Group A matches against Kenya and Botswana. In the group, Tanzania compete for a spot to the next round with Zimbabwe, Kenya and Botswana.

The other group comprises Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda. Tanzania surpassed Botswana on their first outing by 10 wickets on Saturday, before thrashing Kenya by seven wickets on Tuesday, with both games staged at Entebbe Cricket Oval.

Zimbabwe and Tanzania lead the group tied in points, after each grabbed four points from two matches. Kenya and Botswana are stationed at the bottom without a point. The teams at the tail will conclude their group-stage games today as well.

For the first time, two spots are up for grabs from the African region as Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe look to book their places in the Global Qualifier taking place in Dubai next year.

The journey to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh continues as the door was open to host the Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier from 9 to 17 December.

Tanzania aims to make history by qualifying for the Global Qualifiers for the first time. They prepared for the Africa Qualifiers in a quadrangular series played in Hong Kong, the game time from there, giving them confidence as they look to face Africa's brightest up-and-coming stars.

Participating squads are Fatuma Kibasu (captain), Saum Borakambi, Sophia Jerome, Perice Kamunya, Sheila Kizito, Aisha Mohamed, Shufaa Mohamedi (wicketkeeper), Saum Mtae, Hudaa Omary, Agnes Qwele, Monica Pascal, Neema Pius, Mwajabu Salum, Mwanamvua Ushangaeko.