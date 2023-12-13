Angola: Health Ministry Strengthens Inspection Works

Luanda — Health professionals have been debating since Tuesday in the Province of Luanda the specific challenges and opportunities facing Angola in the field of health inspection.

According to the National Director for Hospitals, Jovita André, the challenges will help guide health policies and investments to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Jovita André, who was speaking at the opening of the National Health Inspection Workshop on behalf of the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, encouraged health and pharmaceutical inspectors to redouble their efforts and skills in order to meet the challenges facing the country today.

The two-day workshop, which takes place under the motto: "Health Inspection, firm in guaranteeing the well-being of society", also serves to reflect on strengthening the National Health System.

