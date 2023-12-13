Ethiopia: Only 30% of Target Beneficiaries Received Humanitarian Aid in Ethiopia in 2023

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian government has revealed that only 30 percent of the target beneficiaries received humanitarian aid throughout the country in the year 2023.

Shiferaw Teklemariam, commissioner of the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (EDRMC) said during the launch of the 2024 Global Humanitarian Appeal on Tuesday, that out of the country's nearly $4 billion humanitarian appeal for 2023, only 30% is funded, meaning only 30 percent of the targeted beneficiaries received the much needed support.

Nonetheless, the commissioner noted that the Ethiopian government is allocating a substantial amount of resources to address humanitarian causes nationwide annually, and reiterated the government's commitment to work with all concerned institutions on disaster management.

Through a video remark displayed at the event co-hosted by the African Union Commission and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Addis Abeba, Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General said that the UN seeks $46.4 billion to help 180.5 million people in 2024, stressing that ''we cannot turn our backs on human suffering.''

According to the Global Humanitarian Appeal for 2024, nearly 300 million people around the world will need humanitarian assistance and protection, due to conflicts, climate emergencies and other drivers in the coming year, of which 74.1 million people are from East and Southern Africa.

According to the UN, currently, 28.6 million people in Ethiopia need humanitarian support.