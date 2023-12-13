Rwanda: Theft, Drug-Related Crimes on Decline - Police

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has lauded the impact of the citizenry in fighting and preventing crimes, which has continued to improve the overall safety in the country.

In 2022, Rwanda was named the safest country for solo travelers in Africa, and the sixth globally, in a review conducted by usebounce, a renowned and trusted travel website.

These efforts have led to reduction in lawlessness, including theft, especially in different suburbs of the City of Kigali, which was relatively high early this year.

RNP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Boniface Rutikanga commended the contribution of the people, who cooperate with the Police and other security agencies, which has led to the arrest of suspected thieves and other criminals.

"Crimes have generally decreased in the past six months, compared to months before. Theft reduced by 50 percent while assault and drug related crimes decreased by 40 percent," ACP Rutikanga said.

The reduction, he said, resulted from strong collaboration between security organs, local leaders and the people through credible and real time information sharing.

Rwanda National Police put much effort Community policing initiatives like local night patrols--Irondo--Community Policing Committees (CPC), Rwanda Youth Volunteers in Community Policing (RYVCP), Anti-crime clubs, Agents of Change and District Administrative Security Support Organ (DASSO), and the public in general.

Rutikanga said that these efforts have become central to effective policing, containing the evolving policing landscape, which partly define the safety and security the country enjoys.

Currently, there are over 1.6 million members of Rwanda Youth Volunteers in Community Policing (RYVCP), 690 anti-crime clubs, about 1,000 agents of change, and 74,185 CPCs.

The agents of change group comprises rehabilitated delinquents, who graduate from rehabilitation centres.

Through their forum, agents of change also locally known as Imboni Z'impinduka, contribute to crime prevention and to advocate for their socio-economic opportunities. It helps them in coordination, orientation, monitoring, advocacy and support in the community.

They influence behavioral change and to further improve the social wellbeing of the young people graduating from the three national rehabilitation centres of Iwawa, Nyamagabe and Gitagata.

On the other hand, Youth Volunteers in Community Policing, a group formed in 2013, is credited for their volunteerism work valued in billions of money, including construction and renovation of houses for the disadvantaged families, roads, organic gardens, planting trees and supporting other human security and community development activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He advised those involved in theft and other crimes to refrain warning of severe measures against such criminal tendencies.

"Throughout the country, security is guaranteed and Rwanda is one of the safest countries in Africa and the world. Where crimes are committed, those involved are swiftly tracked down and brought to justice," the spokesperson said.

In 2018, the Gallup Global Law and Order report ranked Rwanda as the second safest in Africa with 83 percent of the residents expressing confidence in the Rwandan police force.

In the previous year, the same index ranked Rwanda among the safest countries globally that provide a conducive atmosphere to people who walk alone at night.