Ethiopia: U.S., EU Reiterate Support for Algiers Agreement, Call for Peace Between Ethiopia and Eritrea

Addis Ababa — The US and the EU have called on Ethiopia and Eritrea to work together to implement the Algiers Agreement, a peace deal signed between the governments of the two countries in December 2000 to demarcate a common border.

In a separate statement issued in connection with the 23rd anniversary of the signing of the agreement, both US and EU reiterated their support for the Agreement and encouraged ''Ethiopia and Eritrea to work together, in the spirit of the peace they forged, toward a more stable and prosperous region''.

''In 2018, in a historic peace agreement, both countries recommitted to respect the borders as established. On this anniversary, it is more important than ever that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries be respected,'' the statements read.

The agreement stipulated that the two states, fresh out of a two year costly war, would accept a decision by the Eritrea Ethiopia Boundary Commission (EEBC) as ''final and binding.'' However, when the EEBC delivered its decision awarding the town of Badme, the epicenter of the war that killed tens and thousands from both sides, to Eritrea, Ethiopia backtracked from its commitment which led to sixteen years state of no war no peace between the two countries and frustrating the international community.

In June 2018, however, Ethiopia fully accepted the Algiers Agreement, which paved the way for the restoration of relations between the two countries and enabling them to fight alongside each other during the two years long Tigray war.

The US and EU's statements came amid escalating tension between the two countries following Ethiopia's recent claim for access to the Red Sea. The relations started to sour following the signing of the Pretoria peace agreement that ended the Tigray war. Despite provisions of the agreement the Eritrean forces remain inside Ethiopia's territory.