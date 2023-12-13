Rwanda: Kinyinya Residents Encouraged to Have a Say on Green City Master Plan

The Green City Kigali (GCK) masterplan for Kinyinya Hill has reached a key milestone to precede its adoption by the City of Kigali as a statutory tool.

Developed to align with the unique ambitions of the project, the masterplan is rooted in four foundations: Affordable & Socially Equitable Development, Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation, Resource Efficiency, and Culturally Sensitive Urban Development.

The masterplan is based on the existing Kigali Urban Master Plan 2050 and goes further to outline the rationale for the creation of the 'Green City' by addressing crucial aspects.

It primarily focuses on the impacts of climate change on rapidly urbanising cities and assesses the prevailing business-as-usual conditions in Kigali. This comprehensive plan is guided by a Green City Masterplan structural framework to deliver a Green City.

The GCK mobility network aligns with the City of Kigali Masterplan's proposal for collector roads. A loop road and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route to ensure seamless travel within and to/from Kinyinya Hill.

The hilly Kinyinya topography is addressed through a network of well-defined local roads that adapt to slopes, featuring tree-lined streets and covered walkways.

The plateau integrates a forested pedestrian and BRT route, connecting cultural, commercial, and recreational spaces. Neighbourhoods with integrated centres and upgraded infrastructure emphasise accessibility.

Shared nursery, primary, secondary schools, TVETs and Universities are strategically located, and designated employment zones aim to diversify economic activities, reducing reliance on agriculture.

The general public can now provide inputs on the 600 Ha draft Master Plan in Kinyinya developed by the Green City Kigali Project.

The main objective of the public consultation process is to display and circulate the GCK draft Master Plan. The process will ensure that the general public and Kinyinya land owners, who will be the primary beneficiaries of the project, are informed about the master plan's purpose and content. It will also provide an opportunity for them to offer feedback and suggestions for improvement before the plan is submitted to the City of Kigali Council for approval and endorsement.

The consultation process will be conducted through a range of platforms including community meetings, workshops, TV, radio, online media, and social media and one -on -one help desk, among others. The goal is to foster transparency and inclusivity in the master plan development process, and ensure that the Green City Kigali responds to the needs of beneficiaries and contributes to Rwanda's sustainable urbanisation goals.

"The City of Kigali is committed to fostering sustainable urbanisation, and the Green City Kigali Project aligns with the City of Kigali Master Plan 2050 and and the country Vision 2050. I encourage the residents of Kinyinya to actively engage in the master plan consultation process. Everyone's insights and active participation will ensure that the Master plan not only meets the city's standards but also reflects the national aspirations and those of the local community," said Pudence Rubingisa, Mayor of the City of Kigali.

''The Rwanda Green Fund is dedicated to investing and implementing projects that bring about transformative change, and the Green City Kigali exemplifies this commitment. Through this project, we wish to create a model community that not only boosts climate resilience but also contributes to building a green Rwanda. I invite everyone to actively engage in this consultation process to ensure the project becomes a success,'' said Teddy Mugabo, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Green Fund.

''The Green City Kigali achieves a significant milestone with the public consultation on the Draft Masterplan. The collaboration between Government, Development Partners, the Private Sector, and the Community will be crucial for the successful implementation of this vision. I invite everyone to contribute their insights in transforming Kinyinya into a model for sustainable urban living in Rwanda and beyond,'' stated Basil Karimba, Chief Executive Officer of the Green City Kigali Company.

Key Dates and Locations of the Consultation Sessions

12, 13, and 23 December 2023: Community consultations - at PEFA Church, ADPER Church, and KEPLER University at Kinyinya, Kigali

19 December 2023: Consultation session with relevant public institutions, development partners, and civil society organisations - Kigali

21 December 2023: Consultation session with relevant private sector members - Kigali

22 December 2023: Consultation session with relevant professional bodies and academia - Kigali

How to Get More Information

Download the Green City Kigali Master Plan here.

Visit the Green City Kigali information desk at the Kinyinya Sector, Murama and Gasharu Cell

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sustainable Development Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Call +250793225652 to speak directly with the Green City Kigali team.

For more information, visit www.greencitykigali.com

Media Contact

Please send any media inquiries at info@greencitykigali.com

About the Green City Kigali (GCK)

The Green City Kigali (GCK) is an initiative led by the Government of Rwanda, aimed at addressing environmental and urban challenges through innovative models towards Green Urbanisation. The Green City Kigali Company (GCKC), a special purpose vehicle established by the Rwanda Green Fund (Majority Shareholder) and RSSB (Minority Shareholder), is implementing the project. Covering a designated 600-hectare area on Kinyinya Hill, the project aligns with the City of Kigali Master Plan 2050, envisioning an affordable, sustainable urban community for 170,000 to 200,000 residents. The initial phase focuses on a 16-hectare pilot site, planned for 1,700 to 2,000 units through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Private Developers. The project is a key component of the Rwandan-German Climate Cooperation, supported by the German government through KfW with a total financial commitment to date of EUR 40 million."