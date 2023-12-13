Rwanda: FA Dismisses Assault Claims Against Referee Umutoni

AS Kigali defender Jean Bosco Akayezu will not face charges amid alleged assault claims against referee Aline Umutoni, Rwanda FA has said.

Akayezu has been at the center of controversy since a photo of him touching Umutoni's chest went viral as he tried to convince the referee not to show him a second yellow card for a bookable offense over winger Arsene Tuyisenge in the 76th minute of the match during which his side beat Rayon Sports 2-1 at Kigali Pele Stadium on Saturday, December 9.

Thephoto sparked divided opinions in the public where with some describing it as an attempt to assault the referee while others suggested that the player was involved in an 'accidental physical contact' wither her in an attempt to avoid being sent off.

From her observation, feminist Sylvie Nsanga claimed that the player assaulted Umutoni before calling on Rwanda Investigation Bureau to investigate the incident.

Nsanga suggested that a gender mainstreaming strategy and involving human rights and women's right organizations should be prioritized to ensure safety and protection of women in sports.

''You have to put strong mechanisms to detect Sexual harassment and prevent it,'' she posted on her X account.

However, Akayezu strongly dismissed alleged assault claims as opposed to allegations from the public.

The defender told Times Sport that, ''I never meant to disrespect or insult the referee during. My only intention was to plead for forgiveness and avoid a red card.''

''I deeply regret what happened, but it was never my intention. I respect the game and the match officials,'' he added.

FA reacts

While the photo made rounds of divided opinions on the incident, local football governing body (FERWAFA) investigated the matter based on the referee's report after the match before contacting her for further verification.

''We looked into the referee's report and she never mentioned that she was subject to any form of assault. I also spoke to the her for further clarification and she said that the player didn't touch her,'' FERWAFA spokesperson Jules Karangwa told Times Sport.

Karangwa said that the FA will not any further action against Akayezu other than maintaining his one-match suspension after he was sent off for a second bookable offense during AS Kigali's match against Rayon Sports.

The suspension, as a result, saw him miss club's goalless draw against Muhazi United at Ngoma Stadium on Tuesday, December 12.

He will return to action during club's next league match that will open the second round of the Primus National League which will resume in January 2024.