Rwanda: Peace Cup First Round Due December 20

12 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The 2023/24 FERWAFA Peace Cup campaign is scheduled to kick off on December 20 with first qualifying round, football governing body has confirmed.

The annual competition brings together teams from the first and second tier league battling battling the competition whose champions earns an automatic ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.

AS Kigali couldn't defend the trophy they won during the 2021/22 season after withdrawing from the competition at the last minute for unspecified reasons though reports indicated that the club wanted to concentrate on the race for the league title.

The City of Kigali-powered club returns into contention for the Cup and they will begin their journey from the preliminary round where they will face Etincelles on December 20.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Rayon Sports and runners-up APR are among eight teams that will take part in the competition beginning from the second round.

Overall, 18 teams will be involved in the first phase of the competition and the pairings are as follows:

Amagaju vs Bugesera

Ivoire Olympic vs Sunrise

Etincelles vs AS Kigali

Vision FC vs Akagera FC

Tsinda Batsinda vs Gasogi

Intare FC vs Gorilla

Addax FC vs Etoile de l'Est

Interforce FC vs City Boys

Kamonyi FC vs United Stars

