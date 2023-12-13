Kenya: Nyeri Governor Kahiga Calls on President Ruto to Sack Ineffective Cabinet Secretaries

13 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has called on President William Ruto to take action against incompetent and underperforming cabinet secretaries who, he believes, are undermining the government's ability to serve Kenyans effectively.

Governor Kahiga made the remarks on Tuesday during the Jamuhuri Day celebrations held at Dedan Kimathi Stadium in Nyeri.

He expressed concerns about some cabinet secretaries who, in his view, are blackmailing the presidency through their failure to carry out their duties effectively. He emphasized that their subpar performance is evident in the poor quality of work and decisions that do not make sense.

Governor Kahiga pointed to frequent blackouts, even in critical national security installations like airports, as examples of cabinet secretaries falling short in their responsibilities. He stressed the need to address this issue promptly, stating that such situations should not be tolerated, and individuals causing such problems should not be allowed to remain in government.

Kahiga emphasized that there are many competent Kenyans who can effectively manage these sensitive positions and deliver better results. His comments come at a time when the country has been experiencing frequent power outages, with a recent incident occurring on Sunday evening.

Additionally, Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu warned residents against joining outlawed groups like the Mungiki sect, affirming that such organizations would not be permitted to operate within the county.

