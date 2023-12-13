Kenya: Economic Strain Palpable Across Political Divide, Govt Supporters Hesitant to Admit - TIFA

Nairobi — Kenyans across the political divide have expressed concern over the worsening financial fortunes in a new poll published on Wednesday by research firm TIFA.

The pollster noted that despite hesitancy by pro-government supporters to admit that they were facing economic hardships worse than they did a year earlier, its findings revealed a marginal difference in perceptions.

Overall, 84 per cent of 3,009 respondents interviewed between November 25 and December 7 told the pollster their economic conditions had worsened compared to 77 per cent and 91 per cent of government and opposition supporters respectively.

''The vast majority of Kenyans have experienced considerable economic distress recently, with large majorities across the political divide describing their economic condition as worse than a year ago,'' TIFA reported.

''...Government supporters have either been somewhat less negatively affected by such economic conditions or are less willing to admit this, or both,'' the pollster assessed.

Lower Eastern, Nairobi and Nyanza topped regions where the highest number of respondents expressed concern over economic hardship at 88 per cent with the Northern region following at 87 per cent.

Complex interplay

Respondents in Mt Kenya, Coast and Western identified economic hardships as the most significant challenge at 85 per cent while those at the Coast and South Rift polled at 78 per cent and 71 per cent respectively.

The study which revealed a complex interplay between economic realities and political affiliations noted that spending patterns had significantly changed as respondents moved to adjust to economic strain.

The pollster singled out the widespread reduction in personal expenditures among respondents as a key indicator of economic distress.

A substantial majority of respondents, including government supporters, admitted to having cut back on spending.

The pollster highlighted inflation and the rising cost of living as key challenges facing President William Ruto's administration.

The finds were released a day after Ruto reported that Kenya had finally emerged from debt distress during his address at the 60th independence anniversary celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Ruto who defended his economic reform agenda as the 'only way and means of escape' said Kenya was on the right trajectory.

He pointed to economic indicators reporting inflation down to 6.8 per cent and GDP growing at 5.4 per cent over a six-month period, making Kenya the 29th fastest growing economy in the world according to the World Bank.

''There is no question about it: What we have done together, the price we have paid together, and the sacrifices we have made together have rescued our country from an economic catastrophe,'' Ruto affirmed.