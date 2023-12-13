Kenya Taps World Bank Fund to Create Up to 45,000 New Jobs

Nairobi — More than 45,500 Kenyans are set to access new job opportunities after the World Bank (WB) approved the Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation Project (KJET).

At least 6,800 of the new roles will be set aside for women.

KJET aims to increase private sector investments, access to markets, and sustainable finance to create and improve jobs.

With $150 million in financing, KJET will offer business development services aimed at strengthening viable value chains and connecting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to markets.

It will also offer investments in firms to improve production and capabilities.

''The project supports the achievement of the World Bank's mission of ending extreme poverty on a livable planet,'' said Keith Hansen, World Bank Country Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda.

''It will focus on empowering the private sector, driving job creation, and catalyzing green investments by private investors in member countries,'' he added.

WB also expects the private sector to participate in the blended Green Investment Fund, among others, which is expected to mobilize at least $27 million in private capital.

''KJET offers a comprehensive set of interventions that are expected to support business and investment enabling reforms in Kenya that will result in streamlined licensing processes; improved investment-related laws, regulations, and strategies; enhanced government capacity for investor outreach and government to business service delivery,'' he said.