Kenya Taps World Bank Fund to Create Up to 45,000 New Jobs

13 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — More than 45,500 Kenyans are set to access new job opportunities after the World Bank (WB) approved the Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation Project (KJET).

At least 6,800 of the new roles will be set aside for women.

KJET aims to increase private sector investments, access to markets, and sustainable finance to create and improve jobs.

With $150 million in financing, KJET will offer business development services aimed at strengthening viable value chains and connecting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to markets.

It will also offer investments in firms to improve production and capabilities.

''The project supports the achievement of the World Bank's mission of ending extreme poverty on a livable planet,'' said Keith Hansen, World Bank Country Director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda.

''It will focus on empowering the private sector, driving job creation, and catalyzing green investments by private investors in member countries,'' he added.

WB also expects the private sector to participate in the blended Green Investment Fund, among others, which is expected to mobilize at least $27 million in private capital.

''KJET offers a comprehensive set of interventions that are expected to support business and investment enabling reforms in Kenya that will result in streamlined licensing processes; improved investment-related laws, regulations, and strategies; enhanced government capacity for investor outreach and government to business service delivery,'' he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.