Kenya: Ruto Promises Bold Transformation for Kenya in Next Decade at Diaspora Investments Conference

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reaffirmed his commitment to making Kenya a better nation for its citizens in the coming decade.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Diaspora Investments Conference 2023 held at KICC, Nairobi, the president emphasized that the government is prepared to implement both tough and intelligent decisions to achieve this goal.

Ruto's remarks signal a determination to address pressing challenges and seize opportunities to enhance the quality of life for Kenyan citizens over the next ten years.

He outlined a vision of significant transformation in the country, emphasizing efforts to address the high cost of living that has been a concern for Kenyan citizens.

Ruto assured attendees that Kenya is on the path to becoming an attractive investment destination for its diaspora community. He stressed the government's dedication to enhancing the safety and security of all citizens, both at home and abroad, to facilitate greater engagement in the country's socio-economic development.

The President highlighted the role of digitization in improving accessibility to government services, with up to 14,000 services now available online, benefiting Kenyans living abroad. Additionally, mobile consular exercises have been introduced, assisting over 9,000 Kenyan citizens in 22 countries.

Ruto emphasized the government's commitment to helping highly skilled Kenyans find opportunities abroad while encouraging them to invest in their home country. He cited the development of global labor market strategies to connect skilled Kenyan professionals with job opportunities in the diaspora, fostering a two-way flow of talent and capital.