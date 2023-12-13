Sudan: WFP Warns of Worsening Hunger Crisis in Sudan

The World Food Program warned Wednesday about what it called a ''deepening hunger crisis'' in Sudan where months of conflict, high food prices and lower crop yields have left an increasing number of people without enough to eat.

The U.N. agency said already during the current harvest season the number of people going hungry is at the highest levels on record, despite being the months in which food supply is generally at its highest.

The World Food Program warned that without a significant increase in food aid, areas most affected by conflict could experience ''catastrophic hunger'' by the time the off-season arrives in May.

''We urgently call on all parties to the conflict for a humanitarian pause and unfettered access to avert a hunger catastrophe in the upcoming lean season,'' WFP Country Director and Representative in Sudan Eddie Rowe said in a statement. ''Lives depend on it, yet there are far too many people trapped in areas with active fighting who we can only reach sporadically, if at all.''

Fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted in April and repeated efforts to achieve a cease-fire have failed.