Morocco: Moroccan Sahara - Belgium Reiterates Its Position Considering Autonomy Plan As a Good Basis for a Solution Accepted By the Parties

Brussels — Belgium reiterated its position on the Moroccan Sahara issue, considering the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom in 2007 as "a serious and credible effort by Morocco and a good basis for a solution accepted by the parties," as expressed in the Joint Declaration of October 20, 2022.

This position, reaffirmed by a spokesperson at the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement to MAP news agency, refers to the Joint Declaration of October 20, 2022, which was adopted following the meeting in Rabat of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium, Hadja Lahbib.

On this occasion, the Belgian Minister reiterated "Belgium's long-standing support for the United Nations-led process for a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution for the parties.''

In the Declaration, "the two ministers agree on the exclusivity of the UN in the political process and reaffirm their support for UN Security Council Resolution 2602, which noted the role and responsibility of the parties in the search for a realistic, pragmatic, lasting political solution based on compromise.''

Morocco and Belgium had also welcomed the appointment of the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, and reaffirmed their active support for his efforts to advance the political process on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as well as for MINURSO.

According to the spokesman, the Joint Declaration of October 20, 2022 "confirms the position that Belgium had already adopted on February 14, 2014 within the framework of the Joint High Commission between Morocco and Belgium and which had been expressed by the then Prime Minister, Mr. Elio Di Rupo,'' who had stressed that "Belgium appreciates the serious and credible efforts made by Morocco to this end, in particular through the presentation of its autonomy plan.''

The same source added that this position is in line with the principles set out in the most recent United Nations Security Council resolution on the Sahara question, Resolution 2703 of October 30, 2023.