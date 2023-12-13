Uganda: Muslims Launch Fundraising Drive to Acquire New Cemetery

In response to the overcrowding predicament faced by the famous Nkoowe-based Muslim cemetery, Muslims have initiated a fundraising drive with the ambitious goal of raising over shs1.5 billion to purchase a new burial ground spanning more than 20 acres.

The move comes after the Nkoowe cemetery reached full capacity in September 2023, prompting the community to seek an alternative space for their departed loved ones.

During a press briefing held in Kampala, the BMK Group and Muslim Welfare Cemetery fundraising committee officially launched the fundraising campaign to secure funds for the acquisition of the expansive land.

Imam Idd Kasozi, the spokesperson for Uganda Muslim Welfare Association(UMUWA), highlighted the urgency of the situation and the committee's determination to address the critical need for additional burial space.

''Securing over 20 acres of land for the Muslim cemetery is crucial, considering that the Nkoowe cemetery, established in 2005, has reached its full capacity after 17 years,'' expressed Imam Kasozi.

Imam Sam Ahmad Ssentongo, the Vice Chairman of UMUWA, emphasized the significance of this initiative to accommodate the growing needs of the Muslim community for respectful and dignified burials.

The fundraising committee envisions not only acquiring sufficient land but also creating a serene and suitable resting place for departed members of the Muslim community.

The move reflects the community's commitment to addressing practical challenges and ensuring that cultural and religious burial traditions are upheld.