Uganda: Over 130 Rwenzururu Royal Guards Receive Amnesty

13 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Fahad Masereka

The Uganda Amnesty Commission has officially granted amnesty certificates to more than 130 former Rwenzururu royal guards, two months after their release.

The certificates serve as a symbol of their amnesty and an essential step in their reintegration into the community.

However, recipients are advised to guard these certificates closely and refrain from engaging in any subversive activities to maintain their granted amnesty.

Masereka Sira, one of the royal guards, expressed the significance of the day, stating that receiving the certificates made them feel officially liberated from the shadows of fear that lingered without this crucial document.

Ronald Ssekatawa, the Regional Coordinator of the Amnesty Commission, disclosed that 138 royal guards have been issued their certificates,

He emphasized the importance of these documents for a seamless integration into society. However, he sternly warned against actions that could jeopardize the granted amnesty.

''Guard jealously the certificates and avoid situations that may lead to the cancellation of your amnesty,'' cautioned Ssekatawa.

Muhindo Christine, the Senior Presidential Adviser on Rwenzori Affairs, urged the royal guards to prioritize peace as a means to foster personal development.

''Keeping the peace is vital for your growth and development,'' advised Muhindo Christine.

Kule Muranga, the Prime Minister of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu, appealed to the government to consider providing start-up capital for the royal guards as they reintegrate into the wider community.

''We call upon the government to support these individuals with start-up capital to facilitate their smooth reintegration into the community,'' stated Kule Muranga.

As the former royal guards embark on this journey of reintegration, the amnesty certificates symbolize a fresh start.

However, the cautionary words from officials underscore the need for responsible conduct to ensure the continued enjoyment of amnesty privileges.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.