Uganda: Over 130 Rwenzururu Royal Guards Receive Amnesty

The Uganda Amnesty Commission has officially granted amnesty certificates to more than 130 former Rwenzururu royal guards, two months after their release.

The certificates serve as a symbol of their amnesty and an essential step in their reintegration into the community.

However, recipients are advised to guard these certificates closely and refrain from engaging in any subversive activities to maintain their granted amnesty.

Masereka Sira, one of the royal guards, expressed the significance of the day, stating that receiving the certificates made them feel officially liberated from the shadows of fear that lingered without this crucial document.

Ronald Ssekatawa, the Regional Coordinator of the Amnesty Commission, disclosed that 138 royal guards have been issued their certificates,

He emphasized the importance of these documents for a seamless integration into society. However, he sternly warned against actions that could jeopardize the granted amnesty.

''Guard jealously the certificates and avoid situations that may lead to the cancellation of your amnesty,'' cautioned Ssekatawa.

Muhindo Christine, the Senior Presidential Adviser on Rwenzori Affairs, urged the royal guards to prioritize peace as a means to foster personal development.

''Keeping the peace is vital for your growth and development,'' advised Muhindo Christine.

Kule Muranga, the Prime Minister of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu, appealed to the government to consider providing start-up capital for the royal guards as they reintegrate into the wider community.

''We call upon the government to support these individuals with start-up capital to facilitate their smooth reintegration into the community,'' stated Kule Muranga.

As the former royal guards embark on this journey of reintegration, the amnesty certificates symbolize a fresh start.

However, the cautionary words from officials underscore the need for responsible conduct to ensure the continued enjoyment of amnesty privileges.