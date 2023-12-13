Africa: Oxfam Reaction to the Possibility of 'Abatement' Language in the Final Text of COP28

press release

On the term ''abatement'' appearing in the final text regarding the phase-out of fossil fuels, Oxfam International's Climate Change Policy Lead Nafkote Dabi said:

''Abatement linked to fossil fuel phase-out is a gift served on a silver platter to the fossil fuel industry they will gladly seize to dodge any commitments. It is a dangerous trick that will have catastrophic impacts on communities that are already in a vulnerable position due to climate breakdown.

''The fossil fuel sector will interpret abatement as a 'free pass' to continue extracting and selling oil, coal, and gas. This will risk more land grabs in the Global South and lost opportunities for low-income countries while allowing rich countries to continue to justify their extraction of other countries' natural resources There must be a peak and decline in emissions by 2030 -- abatement only opens the door to a myriad of risks and must not happen without a phase out wholly based on science.

''Anything other than a full, fair, funded, and feminist phase-out of fossil fuels will kill this COP's goal of keeping 1.5°C in sight. Not millions, not billions, but trillions of dollars in new money is needed to make a livable future a reality, and the richest countries that are largely responsible for the climate crisis must agree to provide the finance needed.''