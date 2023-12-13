Africa: Oxfam Reaction to the Possibility of 'Abatement' Language in the Final Text of COP28

11 December 2023
Oxfam International (Oxford)
press release

On the term ''abatement'' appearing in the final text regarding the phase-out of fossil fuels, Oxfam International's Climate Change Policy Lead Nafkote Dabi said:

''Abatement linked to fossil fuel phase-out is a gift served on a silver platter to the fossil fuel industry they will gladly seize to dodge any commitments. It is a dangerous trick that will have catastrophic impacts on communities that are already in a vulnerable position due to climate breakdown.

''The fossil fuel sector will interpret abatement as a 'free pass' to continue extracting and selling oil, coal, and gas. This will risk more land grabs in the Global South and lost opportunities for low-income countries while allowing rich countries to continue to justify their extraction of other countries' natural resources There must be a peak and decline in emissions by 2030 -- abatement only opens the door to a myriad of risks and must not happen without a phase out wholly based on science.

''Anything other than a full, fair, funded, and feminist phase-out of fossil fuels will kill this COP's goal of keeping 1.5°C in sight. Not millions, not billions, but trillions of dollars in new money is needed to make a livable future a reality, and the richest countries that are largely responsible for the climate crisis must agree to provide the finance needed.''

