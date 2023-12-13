Africa: COP28 Draft Text a 'Scandal That Has Failed Us All'

11 December 2023
Oxfam International (Oxford)
press release

In response to the Global Stocktake draft text released tonight, Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam International's Climate Change Policy Lead, said:

''If this current text is adopted, COP28 will be a scandal that has failed us all. It is unimaginably bad. Instead of committing to phase out all fossil fuels, it only talks about a phase down of coal - and ignores oil and gas altogether. Any language on actually paying for the transition toward renewables for low-income countries is missing too. Right now, people are dying because of catastrophic climate breakdown in the Horn of Africa and around the world. This current proposal from COP28 does nowhere near enough to prevent massive loss of life. In the coming hours, all countries must categorically refuse this fatally flawed document, and demand a text that reflects the true will of the people."

