Uganda: Internet Fibre Cut Disrupts Immigration Services At the Ministry of Internal Affairs

13 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

In an unforeseen development, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced that its services are experiencing disruptions due to a significant internet fibre cut at the ministry's headquarters.

This incident has resulted in a temporary breakdown of various essential services, impacting both citizens and foreigners.

The affected services include Passport Services, Immigration Services (such as Work Permit, Special Pass, Dependant Passes, Certificates of Residence, and Student Passes processing), as well as other related activities.

The impact of this disruption extends beyond the headquarters to regional offices, missions, and embassies.

The public has been requested to bear with the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen technical glitch.

The Ministry's Public Relations Office assures the public that dedicated technical teams are working diligently to rectify the issue and restore normalcy to the affected services.

''We would like to inform the public that a temporary breakdown of our services has occurred due to an internet fibre cut at the Ministry Headquarters. Our technical teams are working tirelessly to ensure the prompt restoration of normal services. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and want to reassure our clients that services will be restored at the earliest,'' stated the official statement.

