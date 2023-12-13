Uganda: President Museveni, Wesley Mumbere Meet

13 December 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has this afternoon met and held discussions with His Highness Charles Wesley Mumbere the Omusinga of the Rwenzururu Kingdom.

The meeting is the first between the two leaders since the Palace attack in November 2016. The meeting was a closed-door one, and the two leaders, according to sources talked about reconciliation, and cooperation on government programs among other things.

In a recent message to the Omusinga, President Museveni called upon him to collaborate with the government to eliminate the rebel outfit ADF from the Rwenzori region.

The president also asked the Omusinga to help the government enhance security, and promote social and economic development.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.