Uganda: President Museveni, Wesley Mumbere Meet

President Museveni has this afternoon met and held discussions with His Highness Charles Wesley Mumbere the Omusinga of the Rwenzururu Kingdom.

The meeting is the first between the two leaders since the Palace attack in November 2016. The meeting was a closed-door one, and the two leaders, according to sources talked about reconciliation, and cooperation on government programs among other things.

In a recent message to the Omusinga, President Museveni called upon him to collaborate with the government to eliminate the rebel outfit ADF from the Rwenzori region.

The president also asked the Omusinga to help the government enhance security, and promote social and economic development.