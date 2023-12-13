Mozambique: - Mozambique to Introduce New Vaccines in National Vaccination Calendar

Maputo — Mozambique's National Health Service (SNS) intends to introduce, in the near future, new vaccines in the National Vaccination Calendar.

The highlight goes to the vaccine against Hepatitis B (HBV) in newborns, as well as the vaccine against typhoid fever.

According to Health Minister, Armindo Tiago, who was speaking on Tuesday during the working visit of a high level mission of the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), Mozambique will apply for GAVI's tenders, next year, in order to be supported in the process of introducing the vaccines.

Tiago said that GAVI, in 2024, is also interested in supporting the country by providing vaccines against malaria and cholera.

"Although the country has made progress in the introduction of various vaccines - including the vaccines against Covid-19, polio and cholera - the primary health care services continue being the main concern for the government'', Tiago said.

For his part, GAVI executive director, David Marlow, stressed that his institution will continuously support the country in the field of immunization, taking into account the need to improve collaboration between central, provincial and district levels.

The GAVI visit to Mozambique takes place at a moment when the country faces a challenge on reducing the number of children who did not receive the first dose of vaccine in the National Vaccination Calendar.

According to figures from the Health Minister, in 2022, Mozambique reached a rate of 94 per cent regarding national vaccination coverage against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is related to cervical cancer, and 99 per cent against Covid-19.