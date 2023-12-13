Mozambique: - Prosecutor's Office Releases Nine Renamo Members in Nacala

Nacala — The Nacala Port District Prosecutor's Office, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, on Tuesday ordered the release of nine members of Renamo, the largest opposition party in the country, who were accused of inciting violence following the announcement of the results of the municipal elections held on 11 October.

The release was ordered because the formalities for pre-trial detention had not been met.

However, there are five members of Renamo still in police custody, accused of being involved with the fire that broke out at Murrupelane Primary School, two days before the municipal election repeat vote held on December 10.

Renamo has already reacted in a statement to the release of its members, calling them political prisoners, and claiming that the only reason for their arrest was their membership of Renamo.

"They ordered the release of political prisoners from Nacala, who were seized in their homes because they were Renamo members', said the party's statement. "These arrests were made by the police in coordination with the district government. Armed with firearms, with police vehicles and without an arrest warrant, they beat them and took them to cells in Muzuane, where they stayed for four days'.

The district attorney's office stresses that the Renamo mayor of Nacala, who was standing for re-election, Raúl Novinte, is involved in incitement of violence.

According to information in AIM's possession, over 10 legal proceedings are underway against Novinte and some Renamo members closest to him, including his advisor, Arlindo Chissale.

These records, drawn up by the police, claim that Novinte is the "moral author' of the violent demonstrations that have taken place in the port city of Nacala since the announcement of the fraudulent election results on 11 October.

The police blame Novinte for the damage to property caused by the Renamo marches in Nacala.

He has been questioned in one of the cases, relating to the demonstrations and the school set on fire on the eve of the repeat vote, and is awaiting formal charges to answer in a court of law.

"In addition to electoral cases, Novinte will also face trial for a crime of disinformation about cholera, which culminated in the burning of the homes of Frelimo members and leaders of neighbourhood structures', said the note from the district attorney's office.

Novinte has told reporters that he denies all the accusations made by the authorities, especially that of incitement to violence, and claims to be "the messenger of the people'.

"I was heard by the prosecutor's office. They told me I was inciting violence. I didn't incite violence, the marches I led were peaceful. The people are rejecting the results and I'm just a spokesperson for the people. I acted on behalf of the people. I was also asked about the fire at the school, but I said that when it happened I was in Maputo', Novinte said.