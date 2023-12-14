Africa: A Mixed Bag - COP28 Made Progress On Some Key Areas While Neglecting Others

analysis

After running a day behind schedule, COP28 has finally concluded. On Wednesday, delegates adopted a final text that -- for the first time -- mentioned a transition away from fossil fuel.

The global climate talks COP28 concluded on Wednesday morning to applause as delegates finally formally adopted a text, after the negotiations ran a day over schedule.

This year's annual talks were hosted in Dubai, UAE, a fossil fuel-producing nation, leaving many sceptical about the level of ambition the final text would reach. As expected, the text shied away from ''a phase-out of fossil fuels'' and instead opted for a watered-down ''transitioning away from fossil fuels''.

''Despite overall progress on mitigation, adaptation and means of implementation and support, Parties are not yet collectively on track towards achieving the purpose of the Paris Agreement and its long-term goals,'' the text read.

Outside of the energy transition, COP28 made some headway in a handful of sectors.

Energy transitions and just energy transition partnerships

A commitment from countries to transition away from fossil fuels to keep alive the aim of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial times has been a guiding principle at the COP gatherings since being decided in the Paris Agreement. A bonus in this year's text was a commitment to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

Scientists have found that a...