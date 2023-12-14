South Africa: Ex-Spy Boss 'Lied' for Millions, Says Agency - South African News Briefs - December 14, 2023

Ex-Spy Chief Accused of 'Misrepresentation' in R6.1m Payout Bid

In a high-stakes legal clash, the South African State Security Agency (SSA) is challenging a R6.1 million payout claim from former spy chief Dr. Setlhomamaru Dintwe, reports Karyn Maughan in an exclusive News24 report. The SSA argues the claim is based on a contract amendment Dintwe says inflated his salary by 52%, but which the agency claims is invalid due to misrepresentation. Dintwe, who served as Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) from 2017 to 2022, is suing for alleged miscalculated gratuity, outstanding salary, and unpaid leave stemming from the disputed amendment. The agency has filed its own lawsuit in the Labour Court seeking to have the amendment declared invalid. Dintwe, who successfully challenged his predecessor's security clearance removal in court, now faces a new battle over his financial claims.

Cape Town Ramps Up Security on Table Mountain After Attacks

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith are set to hike Table Mountain alongside tourism safety officers to spotlight safety concerns in the area, reports SABC News. There have been several attacks including armed robberies of tourists, hikers, athletes, and cyclists on Table Mountain and surrounds, leading to various organizations calling for more urgent interventions. Table Mountain National Park, in collaboration with SANParks, the South African Police Service, and the City of Cape Town law enforcement, conducts special operations to address these challenges. SANParks initiated a festive season safety and awareness campaign at the park last month, deploying twelve rangers daily in the northern section, accompanied by environmental and tourism monitors. Park authorities say they are also focusing on fire safety and other park-related issues.

Parliament Rush Leaves Ramaphosa with 15 Bills to Consider Before Festive Break

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Parliament wrapped up its annual calendar by sending 15 bills to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his signature, leaving him with a substantial workload over the festive season, reports News24. Notably among these bills is the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which drew opposition from business and health professional groups due to concerns about its workability, affordability, and constitutionality. Ramaphosa's role in the legislative process involves either signing a bill into law or referring it back to Parliament if he has constitutional reservations. Among the bills awaiting his assent are legislation addressing various issues, such as criminal defamation repeal, correctional services alignment with the Constitution, amendments to interception of communications laws, division of revenue among government spheres, agricultural product standards, hate crimes, national land transport, and more. The timing of Ramaphosa's response is not specified by the Constitution, as demonstrated by the delayed handling of previous bills, including the controversial Protection of State Information Bill.

More South African news