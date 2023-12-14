Kenyatta National Hospital Honors Team for Pioneering Fetal Transfusion Procedure

Nairobi — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has celebrated a team of 10 dedicated medical professionals who achieved a remarkable feat in the field of medicine.

These extraordinary individuals successfully performed a groundbreaking procedure known as the Intrauterine Fetal Transfusion in July, saving a precious life even before it had fully entered the world. The procedure was later followed by the safe delivery of the baby in November.

At the ceremony, KNH Board Chairman Samier Muravvej commended the team for their exceptional work and urged them to continue pushing the boundaries of medical innovation. He emphasized the importance of nurturing a spirit of innovation within the medical community and encouraged the team to explore and execute unique procedures that could place KNH at the forefront of global medical advancements.

''The spirit of innovation is embedded in you,'' remarked Dr. Muravvej. ''The team spirit exhibited by the surgery team is insurmountable, and I wish it would be reflected across the hospital. Think outside the box, dream big, bring us ideas, let's do stuff that other countries are daring or not even thinking of doing, and do them successfully here. I congratulate all of you for this magnificent achievement, well done.''

This remarkable feat was led by Director of Surgical Services, Dr. Kennedy Odende, and his team of specialists. The procedure involved the delicate task of transfusing red blood cells from a donor directly into the fetus while it was still in the mother's womb. Using advanced ultrasound technology to precisely locate the position of the fetus and the placenta, the surgeon skillfully inserted a needle into the mother's abdomen and, subsequently, into the umbilical vein or the fetus's abdomen.

The life-saving procedure became necessary because the baby was suffering from severe anemia due to a condition known as ''rhesus alloimmunization.'' This condition arises during pregnancy when the mother's red blood cells, which lack the rhesus antigen, come into contact with rhesus-positive red blood cells from the fetus through the placenta. This interaction triggers the maternal immune system and poses a grave threat to the developing baby.

The fetal transfusion procedure, which lasted between 30 minutes to an hour, proved to be a resounding success and offered a ray of hope to the expectant parents. The expertise and dedication of the medical team at KNH not only saved a precious life but also showcased Kenya's potential in the field of medical innovation.

This remarkable achievement serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of healthcare professionals to push the boundaries of medical science and make a positive impact on patients' lives.

As we celebrate this incredible medical milestone, let us recognize and honor the dedication and expertise of the team at Kenyatta National Hospital, whose extraordinary efforts continue to inspire hope and instill confidence in the future of healthcare in Kenya.