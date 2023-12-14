Kenya: High-Riding Thunder Disarm Ulinzi Warriors to Maintain Top Spot

Nairobi — High flying Nairobi City Thunder picked up yet another crucial victory in the Kenya National Basketball Premier League, after edging out Ulinzi Warriors 66-42 at the Nyayo Gymnasium on Tuesday night to pick up yet another crucial victory.

After beating defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in their backyard in Mombasa last weekend, another victory against a direct title opponent has given the star-studded Thunder another crucial impetus to finish the regular season top of the standings.

Head coach Brad Ibs was delighted with the performance of his side, especially after rotating his side to give all his star players minutes.

''We played a great first half with great pace and defensively we were great. The second half was one of those games where we gave guys minutes in a big game. We expanded the line up a little bit and I felt good those guys didn't come in and give up the lead,'' Ibs said after the match.

He added; ''We have a deep talented group and we always want to give everyone minutes. We have played really well against the best teams and for us, we are yet to play at our best because I feel we can do more.''

Faheem Juma recorded 13 points, including three back to back three-pointers that led to a 19-5 blowout of the military side in the first quarter. Thunder outscored Ulinzi in all the subsequent quarters, edging them out 16-12 in the second, 18-14 in the third and 13-11 in the last.