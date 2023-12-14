Kenya: Diaspora Key in Our Economic Development - President Ruto

13 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government is implementing robust measures to promote local investment by the Diaspora.

President William Ruto said the Kenyans in the Diaspora play a key role in the development of the country.

He noted that their contribution through remittances has overtaken the performance of major exports.

''We want to create a seamless network that facilitates, promotes and supports the Diaspora investment at home,'' he said.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the Diaspora Investment Conference held in Nairobi.

The President said the Government is implementing the Global Labour Market Strategy to help the youth get employed abroad.

This, he observed, will foster the transfer of knowledge, skills and technology in the country.

To further expand job opportunities in the country, President Ruto said the Government is establishing Special Economic Zones to attract foreign direct investments.

The President said funds have been allocated for the construction of infrastructure in six SEZs.

He added that the SEZs will not only offer incentives to investors but also enhance the country's manufacturing and export capacity.

''Our goal is to expand job opportunities both locally and abroad for our youth,'' he said. - Presidential Communication Service

