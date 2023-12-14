Africa: 'Delusionists and Illusionists' - COP28 Presents Empty Platitudes and More Hot Air

opinion

We are all part of a self-perpetuating cycle of consumption and profit, driven by those with wealth and unquestioningly endorsed by people who have not considered their role in shaping the calamity facing our planet.

In economic theory, the Growth Imperative refers to the necessity of growth for economic and social stability. Convinced of this notion, politicians and corporate leaders proclaim their social and economic success arising from the increased gross domestic product, even when such growth consumes our world's resources.

Last week, COP28 president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber refuted the need to phase out fossil fuels to restrict global heating to 1.5°C, which should have been no surprise, considering he is also head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Nevertheless, his narrative flies in the face of science, and his closing statement that phasing out fossil fuels would ''take the world back into caves'' sounds like something that might resonate with Flat Earthers.

To put things in perspective, global carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels are around 10 billion tonnes per year, and if we continue emitting at this rate, total fossil fuel emissions from now to 2050 will be about 280 billion.

COP28, which has closed by again kicking hard decisions into touch, brought together a cohort of delusionists and illusionists like bees around a pot of honey: 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists (more than all the delegates from the 10 most...