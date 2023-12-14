Angola Attends the 2nd Global Forum On Refugees

Luanda — Angola is taking part in the 2nd Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva (Switzerland) since Wednesday, which runs until Friday (Dec 15), with a multisectoral delegation led by the Minister of Home Affairs, Eugénio Laborinho.

According to a note to which ANGOP had access, the Angolan delegation also includes the Secretaries of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, and for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, as well as the permanent representative of Angola to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, Margarida Izata.

The delegation also includes senior technical staff from the Ministries of the Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Justice and Human Rights, Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women, as well as diplomats from the Permanent Mission of Angola in Geneva.

According to the event's agenda, Angola will intervene on Thursday (Dec 14), in the plenary, with the presentation of the progress made with the implementation of the different commitments made at the first forum held in 2019.

The 2023 global forum is jointly convened by five states, namely Colombia, France, Japan, Jordan and Uganda, and co-hosted by the government of Switzerland and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

This is the main global agreement, where States and other stakeholders meet every four years to take stock of progress and project further contributions to help achieve the objectives of the Compact. SC/DOJ