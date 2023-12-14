Angola: President Appoints New Board of Directors of Angola's Sovereign Wealth Fund

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday (Dec 13) appointed Armando Manuel as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sovereign Fund of Angola.

Likewise, according to a note from the Press Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic to which ANGOP had access, Alcides Horácio Frederico Safeca, Gabriel Augusto da Silva, Igor Ricardo de Pina Lima and Rui Jorge Van-Dúnem Alves de Ceita were appointed as executive directors

Meanwhile, for the positions of non-executive directors, Chairman João Lourenço appointed Ismael Abraão Gaspar Martins and Pedro Sebastião Teta.

Also on Wednesday, the President of the Republic ended the mandate of the previous members of the Board of Directors of the Sovereign Fund of Angola, with Carlos Alberto Lopes (Chairman), Laura Alcântara Monteiro, Pedro Sebastião Teta, Rui Jorge Van-Dúnem Alves de Ceita and Alcides Horácio Frederico Safeca (executive directors), as well as Ismael Abraão Gaspar Martins (non-executive director) having ceased to function. SC/ADR/DOJ