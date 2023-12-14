Rwanda Needs U.S.$400 Million to Meet Water Demand By 2050

Rwanda will need at least $400 million (nearly Rwf500 billion) every year to meet water demand by 2050, according to the Water and Sanitation Cooperation (WASAC).

Currently, up to 82 per cent of Rwandan households have access to drinking water, with the government targeting 100 per cent in 2024.

Rwanda's 13 million people will have passed 23 million in 2052 and to meet their water needs, the government needs to plan and execute projects every year, said Prof Omar Munyaneza, WASAC's CEO.

''A study has shown us that for us to meet the water demand in 2050, we need to invest at least $400 million every year,'' Munyaneza said.

''Currently, the government budget cannot fund all projects that we have that is why we have to look for other sources of funds from partners,'' he said.

On December 1, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved up to $274 million (over Rwf340 billion for Rwanda's water access and sanitation projects, which will help speed up the government target, Munyaneza said.

''Our water and sanitation master plan showed us the projects needed to be implemented every year until 2050,'' Munyaneza said, adding the projects to be executed in 2035 and 2040 have already been laid out.

The funds will also be used to address issues of leakages and pipe damages. Currently, 40 per cent of all water production is lost to leakages, he said.

''The good news,'' Munyaneza said, ''is that the new AfDB funding includes expropriation funds, which will fasten the projects.''

He said the funds will used in projects in 10 districts with water issues, including Nyaruguru, Huye, Gisagara, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Ngoma and Gicumbi.

The AfDB-funded projects are expected to provide 2.3 million people with access to safe water supply and improved sanitation by 2029.

The money will also be used to finance upgrading works at Nzove Water Treatment Plant and repair undersized supply pipes to meet the water demand in the City of Kigali. As of June 2022, Kigali City consumed 117,000 cubic metres of water per day.

According to the 2022 population census, more than 97 per cent of households in Kigali had access to improved drinking water.

In Northern Province the rate is about 85 per cent, followed by Eastern Province (81 per cent), Southern Province (78 per cent) and then Western Province (75 per cent).