Rwanda: NESA Announces Boarding Students' Holiday Travel Schedule

13 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Frank Ntarindwa

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) on December 12 released a comprehensive schedule for the return of boarding school students to their homes during the upcoming holiday break.

The travel schedule outlines specific dates for students' departure from various regions across the country, from December 19 to 22.

As per the schedule, the first batch of students from Nyarugenge, Gasabo, and Kicukiro Districts, in Kigali, as well as those from Nyanza, Kamonyi, Ngororero, Musanze, Burera, Nyagatare, and Gastibo Districts will begin their journey home on Tuesday, December 19.

The following day, on December 20, students from Ruhango, Gisagara, Nyabihu, Rubavu, Rulindo, Gakenke, Rwamagana, Kayonza Districts, will travel.

On December 21, students in Huye, Nyaruguru, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Gicumbi, Ngoma and Kirehe Districts are scheduled to travel home.

Friday, December 22, will be the final day of travel, with students from Muhanga, Nyamagabe, Karongi, Rutsiro and Bugesera Districts, making their way home.

Schools were directed to strictly adhere to the scheduled travel times, emphasizing the importance of sending children off promptly, ensuring they travel comfortably, and in their school uniforms. Parents whose children will travel through Kigali were advised to purchase travel cards for their kids, facilitating their use of buses during the journey.

To streamline the travel process, students departing from or transiting through Kigali will board vehicles at Kigali Pelé Stadium in Nyamirambo, providing them with a convenient and centralized departure point.

After 3:00 PM, the stadium will be closed, and no further student departures will be permitted.

