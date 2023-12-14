Rwanda: HIV Threat Not Over, AHF Warns Rubavu Residents

At the end of an eight-day campaign on HIV prevention in Rubavu District, AIDS Healthcare Foundation Rwanda (AHF), warned area residents to be ever vigilant since the threat posed by HIV, the virus that causes AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), is not yet over.

The disease is still one of the world's most serious health and development challenges.

The AHF campaign held under the theme ''It's not over'' to celebrate the World AIDS Day which is marked every year on December 1, included education and distribution of condoms and HIV testing drives at different sites.

The testing was carried out at Petite Barrière, Buhuru trading center, Cyanika, in Gisenyi Heath Centre's eight hotspots and others from Karambo Health Centre which are; Nyakabungo, Nyamugari, Kamuhoza, Rugerero market, Pfunda centre, Nyamirambo, Kiribata and Rugerero sector

The campaign saw over 1,448 people tested for the virus while AHF distributed over 20,000 condoms, free of charge.

Speaking during Rubavu Car Free Day on Sunday, December 10, Dr Lambert Rangira, the AHF Country Program Manager, reminded the youth who showed up in big numbers for 'World AIDS Day' that HIV is not over.

He encouraged them to abstain from sex until they get married, or are legally mature.

He said: "You should abstain from sex until you are legally mature because HIV is not over. Circumcision has been one of the effective measures of HIV prevention. Encouraging your neighbors to get circumcised is pivotal because it is also conducted free of charge."

According to Dr Oreste Tuganeyezu, the Director General of Gisenyi Hospital, unprotected sex is still a big problem among the youth, ''which is a result of unwanted pregnancies facing teenagers.''

''You should get tested and know your status. I call upon everyone here to get tested, especially the youth, since we are still registering HIV positive numbers. The threat has not ended,'' he added.

Figures from Rwanda Medical Center (RBC) indicate that new HIV transmissions - among people testing for HIV positive - are largely among the youth, Dr Simeon Tuyishime, the Director of the HIV Care and Treatment Unit at RBC, told around 1448 and 2000 participants in the Rubavu Car Free Day.

"Most people getting tested positive are the youth, people with young age. Those who are HIV positive should know that they have a second chance when they take antiretroviral treatment as recommended by the doctors,'' he noted.

"Do not be shy of buying condoms or getting them, for free, at your nearest health centers."

The Mayor of Rubavu District, Prosper Mulindwa, who also participated in the Car Free Day welcomed the mobilization brought to sports activities. He urged the youth to embrace the culture of sports as source of income.

Students from Ecole des Sciences de Gisenyi (ESSA Gisenyi) hailed the message shared, vowing to disseminate it in their respective communities during the holidays.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, 1.3 million people were newly infected with HIV. While the world has committed to ending AIDS by 2030, rates of new infections and deaths are not falling rapidly enough to meet that target.