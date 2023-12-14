Rwanda: Mellow Couch Unveils Music Festival to Spotlight Rwanda's Hidden Talents

interview

Mellow Couch, a collective of artists, is set to launch MellowFest, a new festival aimed at bringing attention to some of the "slept-on talents" in the Rwandan music scene.

The festival is scheduled for Sunday, December 17, at Mundi Center, Rwandex. The lineup features artists often cherished by many but who rarely get the opportunity to perform live for their fans.

Mellow Couch is proudly bringing you the first annual ''MellowFest'' happening this Sunday at 4pm in Kigali! We're here to bring you more enjoyment and an amazing musical experience from some of the best artists coming out of East Africa. Get your tickets now!! pic.twitter.com/46IxVIMF11-- mellow couch (@MellowCouch) December 11, 2023

In an exclusive interview with Manzi Fleur, a rapper and member of Mellow Couch, The New Times delves into the details of Mellow Fest and the vision behind it.

Excerpts:

MellowFest and its mission

MellowFest is a concept that has been in the works for some time, originating from the collaboration of Manzi Fleur, Reddy, Sema Solé, and Mwiza- along with producer-engineer Reddy. Our mission is to contribute diverse forms of art to the world. The festival is designed to showcase emerging Rwandan music and connect it with a wider audience.

Beyond music, the event will offer various experiences, including vendors, drinks, and merchandise celebrating art.

The unconventional lineup

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The inaugural edition boasts a lineup that might surprise many as it includes artists who haven't had much visibility in live performances despite having a dedicated listener base.

The selected artists, admired by the Mellow Couch collective, bring unique sounds, tastes, and artistry. The lineup features Nikita Heaven, PaintedBlvck, MaestroBoomin, TheDiceKid, 99 Gang, RY, Angell Mutoni, Underworra, Kraft Mutabazi, surprise performances, and performances by Mellow Couch artists Manzi Fleur and Sema Solé.

DJs K'Ru and Denis Kanaka will contribute to the musical experience too.

Expectations and future plans

Attendees can anticipate a good time immersed in beautiful music, aiming to conclude their week on a positive note.

Mellow Couch anticipates positive reception and plans to make future editions even more extensive and diverse. We encourage everyone to secure their tickets, invite friends, and prepare to add a plethora of new music to your daily playlists.

Tickets for Mellow Fest are priced at Rwf10,000, and attendees can pay using the MoMo code *182*8*1*865950# (Mellow Couch). Doors open at 5 pm.