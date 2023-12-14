Rwanda: Impinganzima - How One Genocide Survivor Prepared 'Reconciliation Party' With Killers of Her 11 Children

Concilie Mukarutsinga, 71, was happily married to her late husband until they relocated to Bugesera District where they were constantly harassed and tortured by their neighbours.

Amidst all that, they were blessed with 11 children.

In 1992, she recalls a dreadful day when the whole family fled in different directions from the two groups of people in the neighbourhood that set out to kill them and loot their house.

She spent several days hiding in a home that had sympathized with her and her six young children without sight of the elder ones and the husband. After a few days, they went back to their house only to find it in ruins.

They managed to live another two years in the place, though in constant fear of their lives, until April 1994 when the Genocide against the Tutsi broke out across the country and they fled to hide in different places because they couldn't move together as a whole family.

''I remember one woman offered to go with five kids and all I know is that they were thrown and drowned in the river [Akagera river]. Others went with their father and I don't know where or how they died,''

Mukarutsinga remembers how she ''miraculously'' escaped death when she found herself in the middle of Interahamwe -extremist militia -and a woman passing by called her out and distracted them to also leave at once.

After the Genocide, she lived in the ruined house alone, refused to associate with anyone until she stepped out after some encouragement from her fellow survivors to attend community engagements and church.

''I spent a whole year without sleep, I tried to drink myself to sleep with no success. Only God was able to slowly heal me and I eventually organized a small party after church service and invited some Genocide perpetrators in the name of forgiveness and reconciliation,'' she said.

Years later, in 2018, Mukarutsinga joined Impinganzima Hostel in Bugesera District, one of the several hostels around the country that are home to Intwaza - widows and widowers whose families were completely wiped out during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

''I was first skeptical about it but I eventually agreed and here I am. We are well taken care of, we help each other to heal through sharing our stories and with the help of a specialized psychologist, we can live each day in unity and love,'' she noted.

At the hostel, elderly Genocide widows and widowers identified from various districts across the country are catered for both physically and psychologically, and they also engage in some activities such as knitting which enhances their well-being.

Mukarutsinga was joyful when Unity Club members visited elders in Impinganzima Hostel to celebrate the festive season with them, saying that their children had visited them.

Unity Club is a forum for spouses of male and female cabinet members founded by First Lady Jeannette Kagame in 1996, to promote cohesion amongst themselves and work together to enhance unity and peace while contributing to the socio-economic development of the country that was emerging from the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Regine Iyamuremye, Executive Secretary of Unity Club, noted that the elders at different hostels across the country are a testament to resilience, love and unity, drawing from the strength to live on despite the painful history.

''It is our responsibility to take care of them, protect and preserve their lives throughout their elderly years because they are our parents and they hold the archives of our country's history. Visiting them gives us strength to carry on in the development of Rwanda.''

Francoise Umuhoza, head of Impinganzima hostel in Bugesera District, said that such visits mean so much to them in terms of creating a sense of family around them and contributing to their healing journey.

She added that they allow them to go out and visit their friends and relatives while accompanied by someone from the hostel to ensure their security in case one forgets their way back because they are elderly.

The facility started with 35 elderly people and grown to welcome and support 86 members, however, 10 of them were deceased.

Angelique Umwali, Vice Mayor in charge of economic affairs, Bugesera District, noted that the region has made significant progress in socioeconomic development, coming from a place where before the Genocide there was only one secondary school which wasn't even serving Rwandans, to now hosting several schools and different infrastructure projects including Bugesera Airport.

She thanked the elders in Mpinganzima for their resilience and pledged continued support for their wellbeing.

So far, at least 222 elderly widows and widowers have found homes in Impinganzima hostels in Bugesera, Huye, Nyanza, and Rusizi districts. Annually, Unity Club members celebrate with them during the festive season to show love and appreciation.