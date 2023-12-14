Rwanda: Revamped Kagitumba-Rusumo Road Credited for Easing Movement, Trade

A 208-kilometer Kagitumba-Kayonza-Rusumo asphalt road project has facilitated movement of people and goods, as well as trade by reducing the time it takes to do business, and transport costs, among other benefits, officials and its users have said

Speaking at the project inauguration on Wednesday, December 13, in Eastern Province, the Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, observed that the road connects Rwanda to Uganda and Tanzania as Partner States of the East African Community, hence being of strategic importance for the landlocked country in terms of connection to the region.

He pointed out that the project is crucial to harmonisation of trade, continuous creation of decent jobs, poverty reduction, and increased efficiency through an improved and sustainable transport system that links centers of economic activities.

''The road, beyond being an infrastructure, contributed to enhanced well-being of the population adjacent to it, through smooth access to facilities such as schools, hospitals, markets; creation of jobs, and giving more value to the land to name a few,'' he said.

In addition to the rehabilitation of the above road, 35km of Kabarondo-Akegera Game Reserve were tarmacked to support tourism at Akagera National Park, and additional 37 kms were upgraded il line with urban development.

Also, road safety improvement was registered with street-lighting on about 230 kilometres [of rehabilitated roads].

Other project's achievements include rehabilitation of 10 boreholes for communities (to access water), six milk collection centres for proper milk handling, as well as construction of two weigh bridges for overload control, according to information from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

It added that two cross border markets were constructed under the project at Kagitumba and Rusumo to facilitate women traders to improve their lives through enhanced cross border trade.

''This is an important project that is contributing to socio-economic development, poverty reduction and regional integration between Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania,'' said the Director General of Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), Imena Munyampenda.

AfDB indicated that it approved the project in 2016, and that that it was implemented through financing from three Development Partners and the Government of Rwanda at a total cost of $162.4 million (more than Rwf200 billion) - namely the African Development Bank with 94.00million, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with $56.4million, and European Commission (€20 million).

Other project's achievements include rehabilitation of 10 boreholes for communities (to access water), six milk collection centres for proper milk handling, as well as construction of two weigh bridges for overload control.

The two cross border markets at Kagitumba and Rusumo will facilitate women traders to improve their lives through enhanced cross border trade.

AfDB Country Manager in Rwanda, Aissa Toure Sarr, said that project helped the people of the region to cut on the travel cost and time.

''The journey from Kagitumba to Rusumo via Kayonza used to be four hours, and now we are at two and a half hours, and I think that this is a big improvement that is not only improving on the time, but also on the cost,'' she said, adding that the bank stands ready for more impactful transport projects in the country.

Boosting livelihoods and safety

Alodia Musabyeyezu, a resident of Kayonza District said that the road eased people's movement, and boosted economic activities, indicating that a journey that used to cost Rwf2,000 when it was still in poor condition, is Rwf700 currently thanks to its upgrade.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amos Turikumana, another Kayonza District resident, who earns a living through transporting people and goods by bicycle, appreciated the road's contribution to livelihoods and safety improvement.

''I used to get Rwf1,000 per day through transporting people or goods, but now, I get Rwf2, 000 thanks to this upgraded road,'' he said.

''Before this road upgraded, there was a narrow, damaged road such that there was a higher frequency of accidents,'' he said, pointing out that a bicycle would hit a pothole on the road causing the rider to fall off.

''But now, the road is wider and has a lane dedicated for bicycles which ensures the safety of riders as they do not get in contact with motorised vehicles, mainly cars,'' he expressed, also commending street-lighting that contributes to safe movement at night.

Information from AfDB estimates that the road rehabilitation and street-lighting has reduced traffic accidents by over 60 per cent.