Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves Deal to Sell Water to SA

Cabinet has approved a proposal for the multimillion water treatment plant in Beitbridge to sell water to Musina in South Africa to improve water resources and cooperation governance between the two countries.

Musina has perennially been dogged by water woes, resulting in the South Africans approaching Zimbabwe for a rescue package.

Beitbridge now has a decent water supply.

Beitbridge and Musina towns share a number of cross cutting challenges that come with their geographical location next to Sadc's largest land border post along one of Africa's biggest trade corridors.

Daily, the two councils host close to 15 000 people in transit who are expected to get a number of services.

Both towns, which are like identical twins, share challenges with managing pandemics and public health, water, sewer and roads infrastructure, among other amenities.

Whatever happens in Musina in terms of health or social challenges has a spill over effect on Beitbridge and vice versa.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, confirmed the latest development after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

''Cabinet approved the amendment to the agreement between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe on the supply of treated water from the Beitbridge water treatment works in Zimbabwe to Musina town, which was presented by the Minister of Skills Audit, Professor Paul Mavima, as the Acting Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs,'' he said.

''The agreement will facilitate the transfer of treated water from Beitbridge Water Works in the Republic of Zimbabwe to Musina town in the Republic of South Africa at agreed terms and conditions and provide a framework for any such arrangements amongst the designated competent authorities.

''Benefits of this agreement include the following; improved water resources cooperation and governance, and improved livelihoods from the people of Zimbabwe due to the generation of the much needed foreign currency.''

Dr Muswere said the deal would result in strengthened relations and cooperation with South Africa.

It would enhance the prevention of significant harm in the two countries through joint efforts in management of water resources of the Limpopo River.

Dr Muswere said Beitbridge town's water management was set to greatly improve considering that it will get the much needed foreign currency from the supply of water to Musina.

''Under the agreement there will be equitable and reasonable use of transboundary water resources,'' he said.

The development comes a few months following the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Musina and Beitbridge to have a twinning arrangement.

The move paves way for the two councils to cooperate on a number of areas that will stir economic development on both sides of the border.

Beitbridge town clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola, said recently that the MoU covers a number of areas they need to cooperate and share ideas on.

''You will note; we are only separated by the Limpopo River, but we share common challenges,'' he said.

''So, have agreed on a number of issues and the MoU covers exchange programmes, including the development of small to medium enterprises, and sharing calendars of events.

''Some of the major events include trade fairs, Marula Festival, Musina Annual Show, Beitbridge mayor's anti-litter marathon, the two countries marathon, and annual budget speeches.''

The two towns had also agreed to create joint women and youth entrepreneurs' networks and co-operate on the development of special economic zones which fell under the jurisdiction of both councils.

Other areas under consideration were the strengthening of cultural and educational programmes.

Mayor of Musina Mayor Councillor Godfrey Mawela said: ''We are glad that this mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation we have is not only on paper, but we have already seen tangible evidence that our collaboration is paying off.''

The two municipalities recognised the spirit of a framework of co-operation in order to enhance the common aspirations of their people.

''As part of the adopted action plan, Musina Local Municipality would like to prioritise issues of water infrastructure, as we have water challenges back home and we have relied that here, you have good infrastructure that we can tap wisdom from,'' said Clr Mawela.

As part of the infrastructure cluster, Musina Municipality was interested in the sharing of best practices and technical know-how, research and development, policy development on sustainable infrastructure and development for socio-economic growth.

Clr Mawela said it was important that the two councils used the collaboration to empower people to better manage challenges and crises between our two municipalities.

He said under the agreement they will also promote peace, enable better organisation of human capital, promote cooperation, and cultural development.