Kenya: 40 Casualties Evacuated, 4 Referred for Specialized Treatment After Bus Crash in Londiani

14 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Londiani — Some forty casualties have been evacuated to Kericho's Fort Tenarn Hospital following a mass casualty incident in Londiani, the Red Cross has reported.

In an update following the incident reported early Thursday, Red Cross said four casualties had been referred to Kericho County Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

There were no fatalities, the agency said.

''Psychosocial Support ongoing by the Red Cross Action Team,'' Red Cross added.

The incident involved a 66-seater Public Service Vehicle.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.