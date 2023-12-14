Kenya: 40 Casualties Evacuated, 4 Referred for Specialized Treatment After Bus Crash in Londiani

Londiani — Some forty casualties have been evacuated to Kericho's Fort Tenarn Hospital following a mass casualty incident in Londiani, the Red Cross has reported.

In an update following the incident reported early Thursday, Red Cross said four casualties had been referred to Kericho County Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

There were no fatalities, the agency said.

''Psychosocial Support ongoing by the Red Cross Action Team,'' Red Cross added.

The incident involved a 66-seater Public Service Vehicle.