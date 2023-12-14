Kenya: KRA Intercepts Illicit Liquor Destined for Loitoktok

Nairobi — Officers drawn from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) yesterday intercepted a truck transporting illicit liquor worth Sh3.25 million in Loitoktok.

The vehicle, which was coming from Kimana Town, was nabbed with drinks branded Everest Vodka after KRA officials got a tip-off.

"The truck was later driven to Customs Loitoktok Office for further verification and 650 cartons of the Everest vodka were found. Each carton was carrying 20 bottles of 250ml," KRA said in a statement.

"The truck has since been detained as investigations continue to authenticate the excise stamps which are suspected to be fake."

Between July and December this year, KRA intercepted 34 drums, each carrying 250 liters of ethanol valued at Sh2.38 million.

"The area has been flagged following similar several interceptions. On 24th December 2022, KRA intercepted a truck carrying 119 drums of Ethanol each 250Ltrs ( 29, 750 Ltrs) and later intercepted two trucks carrying 288 drums of ethanol each 250ltrs ( 72,000 Ltrs) on 5th January 2023 in the same area," the taxman added.

"KRA will continue to enhance vigilance and seal all revenue loopholes."