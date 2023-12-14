Kenya: KRA Intercepts Illicit Liquor Destined for Loitoktok

14 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Officers drawn from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) yesterday intercepted a truck transporting illicit liquor worth Sh3.25 million in Loitoktok.

The vehicle, which was coming from Kimana Town, was nabbed with drinks branded Everest Vodka after KRA officials got a tip-off.

"The truck was later driven to Customs Loitoktok Office for further verification and 650 cartons of the Everest vodka were found. Each carton was carrying 20 bottles of 250ml," KRA said in a statement.

"The truck has since been detained as investigations continue to authenticate the excise stamps which are suspected to be fake."

Between July and December this year, KRA intercepted 34 drums, each carrying 250 liters of ethanol valued at Sh2.38 million.

"The area has been flagged following similar several interceptions. On 24th December 2022, KRA intercepted a truck carrying 119 drums of Ethanol each 250Ltrs ( 29, 750 Ltrs) and later intercepted two trucks carrying 288 drums of ethanol each 250ltrs ( 72,000 Ltrs) on 5th January 2023 in the same area," the taxman added.

"KRA will continue to enhance vigilance and seal all revenue loopholes."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.