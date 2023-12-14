Malawi: Mary Chilima Inaugurats Malawi Women of Influence Award Project, Institute

Malawi State Vice President Mary Chilima on Wednesday inaugurated Malawi Women of Influence Award Project and Women Democratic Institute (WDI), describing it as timely for promotion of women empowerment, leadership and participation in all spheres of society.

Chilima said the project is a relevant initiative that showcases the diversity, talent and excellence of women in Malawi.

''It is also a powerful platform that raises awareness awareness and advocacy for issues and challenges that women face and the solutions and opportunities that they offer,'' she said.

Chilima added that the project is a celebration of women's achievements but also a call for action and commitment to women's empowerment and gender equality.

She therefore congratulated the inaugural awardees saying they are not only influential women but also influential role models, mentors and champions for the next generation of women leaders.

Adding: ''You are the embodiment of the spirit and aspiration of the 2030 Agenda which is to leave no one behind and to transform our world. ''

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza believed that women are agents of change and drivers of development.

''Malawi is blessed with many talented, courageous and visionary women who have been instrumental in shaping the social, economic and political development of our nation,'' she observed.

Adding that: ''These women have demonstrated leadership, innovation and excellence in various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, business, media, arts, civil society and sports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sendeza said the project is one of government's flagship initiatives designed to recognize and honoring the exceptional contributions of influential women in Malawi across spheres.

WDI Executive Director, Edith Tsilizani said through the project they seek to amplify women's voices and celebrate their achievements.

''We plan to make it an annual celebration, dedicated to acknowledge and honor the exceptional contributions of influential women who have made remarkable contributions in their respective professional disciplines,'' she said.

Through the project, WDI has awarded several women such as: Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, Women footballer Temwa Chawinga, Anti Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma, Malawi Police Inspector General Merlyn Yolamu, Presidential Advisor on Non Government Organizations (NGOs) Martha Kwataine, Malawi Human Rights Commissioner Teresa Ndanga and UTM Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati among others.