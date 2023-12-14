Malawi in South Africa for Africa Cricket Cup

14 December 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwende

The Malawi Cricket National Team left for Johannesburg, South Africa to take part in the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) T20 Africa Cup finals scheduled for 12 to 19 December.

The team qualified for the ACA T20 Africa Cup finals after finishing as runners up to Botswana in the Southern Africa qualifying matches in May this year.

In the qualifying matches, Malawi beat Eswatini in the opening match by 53 runs before beating Mozambique in the second match by 9 wickets.

They also beat Mauritius by 45 runs in the third match before falling to Botswana in the fourth and final match.

This is the second time for Malawi to qualify for the ACA T20 Africa Cup finals. In their maiden campaign the team lost in the semi-final against Tanzania and finished on fourth position behind winners Uganda, second-positioned Tanzania and third-placed Kenya.

The tournament was supposed to take place in September this year, but was postponed.

Below is the squad that has travelled to South Africa.

The following is the squad for the tournament; Moazzam Baig (captain), Donnex Kansonkho (vice-captain), Gift Kansonkho, Gershom Mtambalika, Mike Chaomba, Suhail Vayani, Aftab Limdawala, Blessings Pondani, Daniel Jakiel, Kelvin Thuchila, Beston Masauko, Somi Sohail, Phillip Zuze, Chisomo Chete.

