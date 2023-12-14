Malawi: Bushiris Extradition Case Adjourned to March, 2024

14 December 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

An extradition case involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary has been adjourned to March next year.

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza adjourned the case after an application from the state on Monday.

Chimwaza has rescheduled the case to start on March 11, 2024.

The South African government, represented by the state, requested a case adjournment as the Monday commencement faced complications in booking flights for the state witness, Sibongire Mzinyathi, the Director of Public Prosecution for Geutang province.

Chief State Advocate Dzikondianthu Malunda said the state has always been prepared to prosecute the extradition application.

In response, Wapona Kita, the lawyer for the Bushiris, expressed no objection to the ruling, emphasizing his clients' desire to swiftly conclude the matter.

However, Chimwaza denied the defense's suggestion for the state to cover court costs, stating that each party is responsible for their incurred expenses.

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife are sought by the South African government for fraud charges.

