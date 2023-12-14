Tunisia: Symbol of Resistance, Statue Erected Near Palestinian Embassy in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Passing by the Palestinian embassy in Tunis, anyone would surely notice the giant sculpture of the resisting Palestinian woman.

Erected to a height of 4.5 metres and a width of 4 metres, the artistic creation in resin with reinforced metal was made by Tunisian artist Hassine Mokdadi in collaboration with sculptor artist Chokri Toujani and supported by the Ministry of Culture.

The sculpture was created to show solidarity with the Palestinian people, victims of an unprecedented genocide since October 7.

It was installed in the presence of the Palestinian ambassador to Tunisia, Hayel Al-Fahoum, and Director General of the the Théâtre de l'Opéra Med, Hédi Jouini, as well as the Secretary General of the Tunis Governorate and a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statue is there for citizens to admire the Palestinian woman: the mother, the homeland, the nurturer and the fighter, who stands with strength and determination in a gesture of supplication and who, despite her suffering, continues to stand firm.

The statue is a tribute to the Mother of Martyrs, who dazzled the world with her patience, courage and perseverance beyond what human beings can endure: This woman, in her Gazan dress, wrapped in the famous keffiyeh turban of the Palestinian resistance, in spite of all the evils, emits the most beautiful of all words: Beauty.

This extraordinary and unique beauty that persists in the face of the ugliness of a war that seeks to destroy it... a beauty that has just been eternalised in this work of art, where art and history merge in a moving tribute to an entire people who have been living under bombardment for more than 65 days.