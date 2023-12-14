Uganda: Three Inmates Escape From Mityana Government Prison

The joint security agencies in Mityana district have put up a serious manhunt for three male inmates who escaped from Mityana government prison on Wednesday afternoon.

This incident happened at around 4pm when inmates were being to their wards after meals.

According to police, the trio comprises of a suspected defiler, robber and murderer.

Preliminary findings by police indicate that four individuals jumped over the fence, but one was successfully re-arrested.

In a statement, the Wamala regional police spokesperson Racheal Kawala identified the three as; Francis Mfitumukiza, 24, from Rubange village, Murora sub county, Kisoro district, facing charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

Also among the escapees is Gideon Nasasira , 37 from Muko village, Muko subcounty, Rubanda district, charged with aggravated robbery and Joseph Hakiza , 27 from Nyarubuye village, Katobo Parish, Nyarubuye subcounty, Kisoro district, facing charges of aggravated defilement.

"A case of escape from lawful custody has been registered under Mityana CRB 1197, with ongoing search efforts. We urge anyone with information about the suspects to contact the police at 0800300118/0706034158/0757719965 or report to the nearest police station," reads part of the statement

This is the second prison break this year, following similar incidents in January 2023 in Pakwach district, where four inmates escaped from Ragem government prisons, and in 2020 in Moroto district, where over 200 prisoners escaped from Boma government prison.